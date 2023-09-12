×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pelosi | speaker | reelection | martin | daughter
CORRESPONDENT

Pelosi First Former Speaker in 60 Years to Seek Reelection

John Gizzi By Tuesday, 12 September 2023 05:29 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Barely eight months after she relinquished the speaker's gavel, Nancy Pelosi defied predictions nationwide last week to announce that, after 36 years in Congress and at age 83, she would seek reelection in 2024.

In so doing, the self-styled "speaker emerita" made history. Pelosi is now the first former House speaker to seek reelection after leaving the position since Republican Joe Martin in 1956.

Massachusetts lawmaker Martin had to step down as speaker in 1954 after Democrats recaptured control of the House. In 1959, he was deposed as minority leader by fellow Republican Rep. Charles Halleck of Indiana, but continued to be reelected to the House. In 1966, at age 81 and after 42 years in Congress, Martin lost re-nomination to lawyer Margaret Heckler, who was 35.

Is a similar fate in store for Pelosi in her San Francisco-based, heavily Democrat 11th District?

"She'll retire after one more term," Dan Schnur, professor at the University of California, Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies, and top aide to former GOP California Gov. Pete Wilson, "I can't see her running in 2026."

"I think she is probably OK, but city politics can be volatile," said former Rep. Tom Davis of Virginia, a onetime chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. "As long as she stays above the fray she can probably last another term. The caveat is there are lots of ambitious liberals who may not want to wait or allow her to set the seat up for her daughter."

Rumors have long been rampant in San Francisco that Pelosi would love to pass on her seat to daughter Christine, attorney, member of the Democratic National Committee, and wife of film director Peter Kaufman.

The 11th District is now roughly 47% white, but its Hispanic (25.9%) and Asian (13.6%) populations have been growing.

"Even so," said Davis, "Nancy has that 'it' factor that makes her hard to dislodge."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
Barely eight months after she relinquished the speaker’s gavel, Nancy Pelosi defied predictions nationwide last week to announce that, after 36 years in Congress and at age 83, she would seek reelection in 2024.
pelosi, speaker, reelection, martin, daughter
338
2023-29-12
Tuesday, 12 September 2023 05:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved