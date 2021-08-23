California Republicans Dismiss Last-Minute Shot at Candidate Elder From Ex-Fiance

Three weeks before California voters decide whether to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and replace him with one of several Republicans, GOP leaders generally dismissed the impact of an attack on their leading contender by his onetime fiancé.

Three days ago, gubernatorial candidate and veteran radio talk show host Larry Elder was hit with sensational charges by ex-fiance Alexandra Datig that he waved a gun at her in 2015 while smoking marijuana.

“He’s a despicable human being,” Datig told reporters, “Every woman should be afraid of him.”

As mail-in voting began for the September 14th recall election, Elder denied what he called the “salacious allegations,” insisted he never brandished a gun, and said Democrats were now nervous because “California can elect a conservative governor.”

Elder’s campaign also noted that Datig is a volunteer for the campaign of former San Diego Mayor Kevin Falconer, another Republican vying in the recall election as an alternative to Newsom. Falconer has called on Elder to withdraw from the race and branded him “unfit to serve.”

Most Republican officials who spoke to Newsmax feel otherwise and do not believe the attack will hurt.

“Late coming hits don’t usually hurt,” California GOP National Committeeman Shawn Steel told us, “Remember they tried to do the same thing to Arnold Schwarzenegger before he won the last recall election [in 2003] and said he groped women, No one cared. And remember Donald Trump and the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape in ’16? In the end, no one cared.”

Jon Fleischman, editor of the much-read “Flash Report” on California politics, told us that Larry Elder’s support is "largely coming from conservatives who have known him from his popular radio show and syndicated columns for decades.

"I don’t think unsubstantiated attacks made by an ex-fiancé, mostly reported in newspapers that conservatives don’t read anymore, will matter one bit. Elder has raised nearly $10 million and will bring his own message directly to likely voters," he added.

According to the latest UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, 47 percent of likely voters support recalling Newsom while 50 percent opposed his removal from office.

The same survey showed that when asked who should replace Newsom if he is removed from office, Elder topped the field with 18 percent, followed by Falconer and perennial candidate John Cox with 10 percent each, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley 5 percent, and Caitlyn Jenner (who has abandoned the race and is now filming a reality show in Australia) 3 percent.

40 percent said they were undecided on an alternative to Newsom, according to UC Berkeley.

