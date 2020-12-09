Dominion Rears Its Head in Undecided NY-22 House Race

The highly controversial Dominion Voting Systems is best known this year for manufacturing the voting systems in 28 states and has been accused of switching votes from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden in such disputed states as Michigan and Georgia.

But now Dominion has popped up in another site of controversy — New York's 22nd District (upstate), where the nation's last undecided House race now goes into "extra innings" in a courtroom in Oswego County.

Last week, following arguments by lawyers for former Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., and incumbent Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-N.Y., Judge Scott DelConte refused to certify Tenney's 12-vote advantage and instead ordered all officials in all eight counties to recount some 60,000 disputed ballots and affidavits.

According to affidavits filed in DelConte's court by election officials in Oswego County, "the Oswego County Board of Elections uses two (2) software programs for tabulation of votes: Dominion EMS is used for Election Day machine voting and early voting machine counts and Clear Ballot is used to count absentee, affidavit military, DOCAVA, federal, and special ballots."

The affidavit went on to say those programs "have functional limitations and do not separate into the requested subcategories in the Order to Show Cause issued on behalf of the Brindisi Campaign, but only provide totals for two categories; this board could not provide the software subcategory totals as requested and/or in a merged report."

Tioga County Attorney Peter DeWind presented an affidavit stating his county's Board of Elections uses the same software as the Broome, Madison, Oswego, and Oneida county boards and "many of the reports requested in paragraph 6(a) of the Brindisi Order to Show Cause would be difficult, if not impossible, to provide."

