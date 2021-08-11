After Cuomo's Exit, GOP's Zeldin Looks Strong for '22

Within hours after Andrew Cuomo’s stunning resignation as governor of New York on Tuesday, state and national Republican leaders were optimistic about their chances of winning the governorship of the Empire State for the first time in 20 years.

Backed by more than 80% of the Republican county organizations in New York and certain of the ballot line of the New York Conservative Party, Rep. Lee Zeldin has so far raised more than $4 million toward a race for governor.

"And Lee didn’t give up a safe congressional seat just because he thought he’d be facing Cuomo," New York Conservative Party Chairman Jerry Kassar told Newsmax. "He’s running because he feels he can win and New York is ready for a change."

Cuomo, who stepped down before his almost-certain impeachment over sexual harassment and nursing home scandals, will vacate the governorship in two weeks.

Fellow Democrat and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will then become New York’s first-ever woman governor, as well as the first governor from Buffalo since Grover Cleveland in 1882, two years before he was elected president.

But if Hochul decides to seek a full term next year, she will almost certainly be challenged for the Democrat nomination by the author of the investigative report that brought Cuomo down — State Attorney General Letitia James.

Given her close ties to Manhattan and to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party symbolized by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., James is widely considered a stronger candidate for nomination than Hochul. Both Democrats are 62.

A third gubernatorial possibility, State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, is now considered more likely to run for attorney general if James moves on.

The granddaughter of the late Rep. Mario Biaggi, D-N.Y., the Bronx-Westchester lawmaker is a protégé of Hillary Clinton.

