Bush Family, Nehls' Twin Emerge as Contenders in Texas 22nd

The surprise announcement Saturday that Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, will retire in 2026 after six years in office has already sparked two dramatic scenarios in Texas' 22nd District (southwestern Houston).

One is the prospect of Nehls being succeeded by his identical twin brother Trevor Nehls, a former constable like Troy. Only twice in the last 64 years has a brother succeeded a brother in Congress: in 1961, when Arizona's Mo Udall was elected to succeed brother Stewart Udall in Congress after Stewart’s appointment as U.S. Secretary of the Interior and in 2016, when retiring Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick was replaced by younger brother Brian Fitzpatrick, who currently represents Bucks County, Pennsylvania in Congress.

The other dramatic scenario that could be played out in Texas' 22nd District is the return of the Bush family to politics. Following George W. Bush’s nationally televised eulogy of former Vice President Dick Cheney, speculation was sparked that members of his family — long dormant in Republican politics — would seek a return to the political arena.

Since Nehls announced he is stepping down, discussion has begun about Houston-area civic leader Pierce Bush, a nephew of George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, as a possible candidate in the 22nd District.

When the district was last open, Pierce Bush, after exploring a race in the neighboring Houston district once represented in Congress by Grandfather George H.W. Bush, opted to run in the 22nd.

Criticized for living just outside the district and starting the campaign late, Pierce Bush nevertheless raised the most money of any candidate and ended up third in a fifteen-candidate primary — narrowly missing the run-off won by Nehls.

Having recently stepped down as CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star — the largest nonprofit mentoring organization in the U.S. — Pierce Bush is now in a stronger position to run for Congress than he was in 2020.

But several Lone Star State Republicans who spoke to Newsmax voiced skepticism that in the modern Texas GOP primary, anyone with the name "Bush" could win the party nomination.

"If nominated, Pierce could probably win this district but it's the first hurdle that would be difficult to overcome," one veteran Texas GOP activist told Newsmax.

"The composition of the Texas Republican Party has changed dramatically and it may be difficult for any conservative not close to Donald Trump to gain [the] nomination. Once again, the U.S. Senate [in which veteran incumbent John Cornyn faces two opponents with closer ties to Trump] will indicate the extent to which the Trump loyalists now dominate the Republican constituency."

Some of the Republicans who voiced doubts about whether Pierce Bush could win a primary noted that his first cousin George P. Bush — a son of Jeb Bush and former state Land Commissioner — was mentioned for the seat of Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who announced earlier this year. In contrast to his father and uncle George W. Bush, George P. Bush is not at all hostile and is, in fact, supportive of Trump and the MAGA movement. Nevertheless, he chose not to run for Congress.

As for Trever Nehls, he already has the endorsement of brother Troy Nehls and announced on Facebook that he will "follow in Troy’s footsteps and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump to defend our conservative values, secure the border, protect our families, and oppose the reckless and radical agenda that Democrats continue to press upon the American people."

But Trever Nehls has made bids for Fort Bend County sheriff (to succeed Troy Nehls) and county judge in 2020 and 2022, losing both races. This may be a sign that his succession to the U.S. House is by no means a certainty.

Another Republican mentioned for the seat is former state Rep. Jacey Jeton, who is well-regarded for his years as Fort Bend County GOP chairman. A staunch conservative, Jeton was also the first county GOP chairman in Texas of Asian (Korean American) heritage.

The filing deadline in Texas is Dec. 8, and the primary is March 3.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.