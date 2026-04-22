Hung Cao a Cinch to Be Navy Secretary

Less than an hour after Navy Secretary John Phelan announced his surprise resignation Wednesday afternoon, administration sources signaled that his permanent successor would be Undersecretary Hung Cao.

Administration sources told Newsmax that the name of Cao, who became acting secretary after Phelan's resignation became "effective immediately," would be soon submitted to the Senate by the president for confirmation to one of the three service secretary positions in the Pentagon.

Cao, 54, is widely considered a favorite of President Donald Trump as well as his MAGA base. The son of parents who fled Vietnam as it fell to the communists in 1975 (when Cao was 4), he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and spent 25 years in the Navy before retiring as a captain.

In 2022, political neophyte Cao stunned Virginia politicians of both parties when he won the Republican nomination over nine opponents.

Former Prince William County Supervisor John Stirrup told Newsmax at the time, "Many of the Republicans were meeting Hung for the first time. They liked his conservatism, they liked his story, and they sure liked him."

In November 2022, however, he lost to Democrat Rep. Jennifer Wexton by about 53% to 47%.

Two years later, Cao captured the GOP nomination to oppose Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine. Kaine defeated Cao by about 54% to 45%.

As for the reason behind Phelan's swift departure, no one can be quite sure. However, there are some reports that War Secretary Pete Hegseth was not comfortable with the Florida philanthropist who had no prior military experience.

Hegseth reportedly regarded Phelan in the same manner as he does Army Secretary Dan Driscoll: as one who does not respect the Cabinet secretary's authority and doesn't "stay in his lane."

Cao was confirmed as undersecretary by a Senate vote of 52-45 in October 2025.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.