Pelosi Won't Be Handpicking Any Successor

Assuming reports from San Francisco are correct and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will soon announce her retirement from Congress, it is a foregone conclusion that there will be a hard-fought contest among San Francisco Democrats to succeed the only woman to have served as Speaker of the House and the second-longest serving woman in U.S. House history (the longest is Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur, who came to Congress in 1982 — five years before Pelosi).

But the idea that Pelosi, as revered a figure as she is among liberals in Washington and nationwide, can handpick a successor is nearly out of the question, numerous California sources told Newsmax.

"Pelosi may have waited a bit too long to make this decision," Jon Fleischman, editor of Flash Report on California politics, told Newsmax.

"I don't think she's as popular in the city [San Francisco] as she used to be with progressives," he continued. "So it's unclear whether or not she really has the ability to simply pass the baton to a successor of her choosing."

Even before Pelosi makes her expected "swan song," the congresswoman had been facing two spirited challengers in the Golden State's 11th District.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, chairman of the Senate Jewish Caucus and gay, had been one of the chief proponents for leftist legislation in Sacramento.

Moreover, wealthy former tech executive Saikat Chakrabarti, who previously served as chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was running with strong financial support from fellow Indian-American entrepreneurs.

Should Pelosi opt out, San Francisco City Supervisor Connie Chan is sure to opt in.

At 47, Chan has been one of the linebackers behind progressive legislation in the city, ranging from a city-run public bank to extending COVID benefits after the pandemic was declared over.

Chan may have the endorsement of Kamala Harris, for whom she worked when the former vice president was the district attorney of San Francisco, and from Pelosi herself.

But in all likelihood, that will not be enough to get her through the initial "jungle primary" in which all candidates, regardless of party, are on the same ballot. And, if no one wins a majority, the two top vote-getters will compete again in a November runoff.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.