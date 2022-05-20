×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nancy pelosi | catholic church | san francisco | abortion | joe biden

San Francisco Bishop Bans Pelosi From Communion

San Francisco Bishop Bans Pelosi From Communion
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 19. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

John Gizzi By Friday, 20 May 2022 04:34 PM Current | Bio | Archive

In a stunning break with the recent patterns of the Roman Catholic Church, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco announced Friday afternoon that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be denied the sacrament of the Catholic Mass known as Holy Communion.

The reason for the denial is Pelosi's support for abortion — "the grave evil she is perpetrating," wrote the archbishop in a letter released by the Archdiocese of San Francisco today.

Cordileone also wrote that he has made "numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi" to help her understand "the danger to her own soul she is risking." Strongly hinting that Pelosi has not responded to him, the archbishop concluded, "She is not to be admitted to Holy Communion."

Holy Communion is, for practicing Catholics, receiving the body and blood of Jesus Christ through bread at the Mass.

Few church leaders have punished Catholic lawmakers who support abortion, and President Joseph Biden said Pope Francis told him he could continue to present himself for communion.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
In a stunning break with the recent patterns of the Roman Catholic Church, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco announced Friday afternoon that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be denied the sacrament of the Catholic Mass known as Holy Communion.
nancy pelosi, catholic church, san francisco, abortion, joe biden
185
2022-34-20
Friday, 20 May 2022 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved