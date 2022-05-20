San Francisco Bishop Bans Pelosi From Communion

In a stunning break with the recent patterns of the Roman Catholic Church, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco announced Friday afternoon that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be denied the sacrament of the Catholic Mass known as Holy Communion.

The reason for the denial is Pelosi's support for abortion — "the grave evil she is perpetrating," wrote the archbishop in a letter released by the Archdiocese of San Francisco today.

Cordileone also wrote that he has made "numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi" to help her understand "the danger to her own soul she is risking." Strongly hinting that Pelosi has not responded to him, the archbishop concluded, "She is not to be admitted to Holy Communion."

Holy Communion is, for practicing Catholics, receiving the body and blood of Jesus Christ through bread at the Mass.

Few church leaders have punished Catholic lawmakers who support abortion, and President Joseph Biden said Pope Francis told him he could continue to present himself for communion.

