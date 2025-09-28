Next Mormon Leader a Solid Conservative

The presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormons) is almost certain to go to someone regarded as considerably to the right of President Russell Nelson, who died Saturday at age 101.

Although the process to select the 18th LDS president and spiritual leader of 17 million Mormons worldwide is a spiritual one involving consultation among the governing board of the church known as the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, tradition holds that the next-senior Apostle becomes president-prophet.

That means Dallin Oaks, 93 — past president of Church-owned Brigham Young University, onetime Reagan administration official, former Utah Supreme Court justice, ex-professor at the University of Chicago Law School, and an unabashed conservative Republican.

"Dallin Oaks following Russell Nelson would be akin to Pope Benedict following Pope Francis in the Catholic Church, instead of the other way around," is how one wag characterized the likely successor to the spiritual leadership of the LDS.

Clearly more interested in politics and national issues than Nelson, Oaks reportedly was not convinced that the Respect for Marriage Act contained sufficient protection for religious groups that opposed same-sex marriage. Nelson, however, surprised many conservatives with a ringing endorsement of the measure, which essentially codified the Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage.

Nelson's "name quickly became synonymous with change," according to the Salt Lake Tribune. He not only endorsed the Respect for Marriage Act, but also reversed the church's longtime opposition to same-sex marriage and adoption by same-sex couples. He also implemented changes in the language of church services to make them what supporters felt was "more inclusive."

While a judge on the Beehive State's highest court in 1976, Oaks was considered by President Gerald Ford for the Supreme Court vacancy that eventually went to Justice John Paul Stevens. Ford reportedly crossed him off the list because he felt nominating a Mormon would lead to a confirmation fight.

In 1981, he was considered a runner-up to Supreme Court Justice-to-be Antonin Scalia and Rex Lee (his onetime student at the University of Chicago Law School and then dean of Brigham Young Law School) to be President Ronald Reagan's solicitor general. The position went to Lee, father of Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Using the term Progmos — short for Progressive Mormons — Mormon blogger Jared Adair Bell wrote on X Sunday: "Progmos biggest fear is coming true," featuring a portrait of Oaks.

