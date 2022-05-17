Greek PM Tells Congress Two-state Solution With Turkey in Cyprus Unacceptable

Although he never mentioned Turkey by name, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis left no doubt in his address to Congress on Tuesday that he wants the world community to help get the Turks out of their 48-year dominance of northern Cyprus.

"No one will accept a two-state solution in Cyprus," declared Mitsotakis, the first head of government in Greece to address a joint session of Congress.

In calling on the U.S. to "take a vital interest in a vital part of the world" and to "remain engaged," the prime minister called the forced creation of the "Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus" in 1983 "a violation of international law and the good neighbor policy."

"We will not accept it," he said.

Mitsotakis drew eight standing ovations from an audience in the visitor's gallery including many members of the Greek-American community as well as Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

The Greek leader also made clear he disagreed with the Biden administration's decision to sell advanced weapons to Turkey. There is already growing opposition among lawmakers to stop the weapons package and the possible purchase of more F-16 fighter jets by the Turkish government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The last thing that NATO needs, at a time when our focus is on helping Ukraine defeat Russia's aggression, is another source of instability on NATO's southeastern flank," Mitsotakis told the lawmakers. Both Greece and Turkey are members of NATO.

He added that flights over the Greek islands by Turkish aircraft "must stop immediately" and the Greek people "will not accept open acts of aggression."

Mitsotakis, one of the first world leaders to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not succeed and opponents worldwide must "send a message to the other ruthless historical revisionists that they "will not be tolerated by ... democratic nations."

In 1975, Turkey sent armed forces into the northern part of Cyprus and proclaimed the declaration of the "Turkish Federated State of Cyprus." The United Nations has passed two resolutions saying the Turkish Cypriot state was invalid and called on nations of the world not to recognize it.

Eight years later, a Turkish Cypriot parliament voted unanimously for a declaration of independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. It is recognized by Turkey and the parliament of the Nakhchevan Autonomous Republic (an exclave of Azerbaijan).

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.