Who Will Gov. DeWine Name to Fill Vance's Senate Seat?

By far the hottest political topic in Ohio since Sen. J.D. Vance was tapped as Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate Monday is who Republican Gov. Mike DeWine would appoint to Vance's Senate seat if the Republican ticket is triumphant in the fall.

It is uncertain at this point whether the Trump-Vance ticket will be elected and DeWine will be forced to name someone to serve in Vance's Senate seat until an expected special election in 2026. But speculation has already begun.

Newsmax caught up with DeWine on Wednesday night on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and asked whom he would consider for the appointment.

"It has to be someone who can raise money to run in a primary in 2026 and the special election, and then swing right into the election [for a full term] in 2028," said DeWine, who himself served in the Senate from 1994-2006.

Pressed as to whether he was thinking of any names in particular, DeWine simply said "No."

Two Republican U.S. Representatives already being boomed for the appointment are Reps. David Joyce and Mike Carey — both considered strong Trump loyalists. Joyce, 67, has voted with Trump 91% of the time but is considered more of an "establishment" Republican. Former coal lobbyist Carey, 53, won a special election in 2021 with Trump's early endorsement.

By far the most intriguing prospect would be former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, an Ohio resident who is a multimillionaire and thus could meet DeWine's criterion of a crack fundraiser.

Ramaswamy has been a close friend of Vance and his wife since their days at Yale Law School. Whether DeWine would consider an outsider like Ramaswamy is uncertain.

Another prospect for appointment is state Sen. Matt Dolan of Cuyahoga County, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians (formerly Indians) baseball team and who lost two contested primaries for the Senate — in 2020 to Vance and in 2024 to Trump friend and wealthy car dealer Bernie Moreno.

DeWine and Dolan are considered close friends and the governor supported both of Dolan's losing Senate bids. In so doing, he crossed Trump, who had backed Vance in the 2022 primary, and Moreno in 2024.

Regardless of who gets the appointment, Democrats are almost sure to plan a strong special election campaign. Former Rep. Tim Ryan, who drew a strong 47% against Vance in 2022, is considered the Democrats' "best bet."

