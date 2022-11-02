Michigan Could Have 2 Black GOP Reps.

Following Michigan's Democratic primaries this year, the national press emphasized the fact that, for the first time since 1952, there was no Democrat nominee for the U.S. House anywhere in the Water Wonderland.

The new lines drawn by Michigan's Independent Redistricting Commission resulting in crowded primaries in which non-Black Democrats emerged triumphant means that in 2023, the state will have no Black Democrat U.S. Representative since Charles Diggs of Detroit became the first in 1954.

But as state and national Republicans are quick to point out, there are three Republican nominees for Congress in Michigan who happen to be Black.

Martell Bivings, a Howard University graduate who works for the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation and is a strong advocate of school choice, is the Republican nominee in the newly-drawn 13th District. State Rep. Shri Thanedar, an Indian-American entrepreneur and 2018 gubernatorial candidate, won the primary over three Black opponents. Given the heavy Democratic registration edge in the Detroit district, Bivings, 35, is a long shot candidate.

John James, two-time U.S. Senate nominee (and near-winner over incumbent Democrat Gary Peters in the tight 2020 race), is a heavy favorite in the redrawn 10th District (Oakland). A West Point graduate, U.S. Army veteran, and executive with a family-owned business, James captured the GOP nomination with 87% of the vote. He is now the front-runner over Democrat and former Macomb County Prosecutor Carl Marlinga.

But by far the most intriguing possibility is John Gibbs, a Donald Trump Republican who — with the former president's endorsement — won a major primary upset over freshman Rep. Peter Meijer in the 3rd District (Grand Rapids).

A computer scientist by training and one-time Christian missionary, Gibbs was nominated by Trump to head the Office of Personnel Management. But his nomination was derailed over controversial online writings on such subjects as whether the lost city of Atlantis was buried beneath the North Pole or if the U.S. had declined since the enactment of the 19th Amendment (giving women the right to vote).

Gibbs has insisted those writings were satire and notes his mother was a working mom with the state Department of Transportation. But Democrats have used the Republican's history of controversial commentary to fuel the candidacy of attorney Hillary Scholten.

In a district where Scholten drew 47% of the vote against Meijer two years ago, and in which Joe Biden won with 54% of the vote, Democrats are considered better than even money to win.

"I'm not so sure about that," former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, R-Mich., who represented the neighboring district in western Michigan from 1992-2010, told Newsmax. "I've been at several campaign events with John and watched him mature as a candidate. And just because Democrats have a 1% advantage in registration doesn't mean their candidate is invincible."

Hoekstra added that Gibbs is gaining ground because "[GOP gubernatorial nominee] Tudor Dixon is surging in Western Michigan" and opposition to the controversial Proposition 3, to guarantee the right to an abortion, which opponents say will legalize taxpayer funding of abortion, is growing.

If at least James and possibly Gibbs wins in Michigan next week, it will mean a significant change in Michigan's representation in the House and one that is sure to draw nationwide attention.

