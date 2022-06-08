McCormick's Class, Fetterman's Health Questions Boost Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate Race

The surprise decision Friday of Republican Senate primary runner-up Dave McCormick to forgo a recount and endorse top vote-getter Dr. Mehmet Oz inarguably boosted the chances of Pennsylvania Republicans to hold the seat of retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.

Perhaps more importantly, revelations over the weekend that Democrat nominee and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's heart condition was much more serious than when it was revealed raised fresh questions about his credibility — and most likely helped Oz.

On the eve of the primary on May 17, Fetterman's campaign announced that the candidate — who had suffered a mild stroke days before — was undergoing surgery to install a pacemaker with a defibrillator. The campaign described the surgery as a "short procedure" that will address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation."

The problem is that medical professionals almost unanimously agreed that devices including defibrillators are generally not used to treat patients with "A-fib." The device is used to treat "dangerous heart rhythms from the bottom ventricles," Harvard Medical School Associate Prof. Christian Thomas Ruff told reporters.

Fetterman, who issued a post-primary statement saying he "almost died" after the stroke, is not expected to be back on the campaign trail until sometime in July.

At the same time, opinion was virtually unanimous throughout the Keystone State that hedge fund billionaire McCormick's decision not to pursue a recount despite falling only 900-or-so votes behind Oz out of nearly 1 million cast was good for him and for the party.

"Certainly, it helps Oz because it ends the delay and the court cases," Franklin and Marshall College Prof. G. Terry Madonna, considered the premier pollster in Pennsylvania, told Newsmax. "Who knows for sure, but McCormick ending his campaign could help Republicans should he run for another office in the future. That's something that could occur. It certainly helps now to unify the party."

Washington and Jefferson University political scientist Joseph DiSarro agreed, concluding that "a recount would bring unneeded questions and provide the opposition time to focus on issues as well as the development of campaign infrastructure."

DiSarro added that "Dave McCormick's campaign was a great effort, given Oz's name recognition and [former President Donald] Trump's endorsement. I firmly believe McCormick will be a significant force in Pennsylvania politics and perhaps in two years he will be the Republican candidate against [Democrat Sen. Bob] Casey."

The third-place finisher in the Senate primary, conservative activist and TV commentator Kathy Barnette, told Newsmax that, "contrary to some reports in the liberal media, I never said I would not support the Republican nominee. What I said was I want to meet with Dr. Oz and see that he is truly a MAGA [Make America Great Again] Republican. He never really pushed MAGA principles in the campaign, and I just want to know what he stands for."

Oz, of course, ran with the endorsement and campaign assistance from Trump.

The Republican State Committee will meet in mid-July and, according to veteran conservative activist Lowman Henry, "it will be a love fest, and I expect all Republicans will be on board for Dr. Oz."

