RNC Backs Chairperson Ronna McDaniel in Clash With Presidential Debate Panel

With little discussion and no dissent Thursday afternoon, the Resolutions Committee of the Republican National Committee (RNC) weighed in behind RNC Chairperson Ronna McDaniel for drawing the line on future presidential debates with the Commission on Presidential Debate (CPD).

According to the Resolution, the RNC “heartily endorses and supports the efforts of [McDaniel] to pursue fair and free debates up to and including total withdrawal from the CPD-sponsored debates if fairness cannot be assured.”

Earlier this month, McDaniel made headlines when she wrote to the CPD threatening to pull the 2024 GOP nominee unless it dealt with her demands for “one debate before early voting begins, a code of conduct for CPD staffers, and regulations for the selection of moderators.”

Now, with the full support of her party, McDaniel is likely to make good on her vow to withdraw from the debates unless the CPD deals with her complaints.

