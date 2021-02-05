Georgia Republicans Rally to Rep. Greene After House Vote Against Her

By a vote of 230 to 199, 11 House Republicans on Thursday night joined with every Democrat to remove embattled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her assignments on the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee.

The furor over Greene's retweeting of such conspiracy theories as school shootings being faked and the bizarre claims of QAnon resulted in the unprecedented action against her.

But back in Georgia, Republicans rallied to the freshman lawmaker and made clear they stood with Greene.

In Greene's 14th District (Northwest Georgia), 16 Republican leaders sent a strongly-worded letter Tuesday to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy voicing their support for the congresswoman.

"We believe Marjorie Greene has been targeted because she is a conservative that represents conservatives like us and those across the district," the letter, signed by members of the 14th Republican Party district committee, read. "We ask you for your support for our choice in the 14th district of Georgia."

Darrell Galloway, 14th District GOP chairman, told reporters that "[p]eople in the district who have talked to me have all felt like it seems [Washington] D.C. is trying to silence the votes of the people."

He added that the feedback he was getting from people in general was "they're liking the job she's doing."

"It is astonishing that Democrats would strip a freshman Republican of her committee assignments because of disagreeable Facebook posts when they do nothing about a House Intelligence Committee member [California Democrat Eric Swalwell] who slept with a Chinese spy," state GOP Chairman David Shafer told Newsmax.

Some of the Republicans we talked to admitted that Greene's removal from committees could lead to a primary opponent making the case that she has no impact on legislation.

But others made comparisons of the congresswoman to the late Rep. Larry McDonald, D-Ga., who represented much of the district that is now Greene's from 1975-83 and served as president of the John Birch Society.

McDonald — who was killed in 1983 when Russians shot down Korean Air Lines Flight 007 on which he was a passenger — vigorously promoted the John Birch Society's agenda about Communist infiltration throughout the U.S. But as controversial as he was, McDonald developed a legion of dedicated volunteers and survived primary and general election challenges.

"My prediction is that she will be old news six months from now," veteran Georgia GOP consultant Matt Towery told Newsmax. "I compare her to Larry McDonald, who was shunned by his colleagues but continued to be reelected. In the end, her time in Congress, whether short or long, will be overwhelmed by other issues and events."

