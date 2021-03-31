Will Democrats Back Off Overturning Results In Iowa-2?

Democrats in the House have recently appeared to pause and think seriously about whether it's a good idea to try to take the Iowa-2 seat from Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, and instead seat Democrat runner-up Rita Hart.

Days after Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said it was a "good idea" for the House Administration Committee to investigate Miller-Meeks' margin of 6 votes out of 395,000 cast, 4 House Democrats voiced worry about the direction the Iowa-2 case was going.

Centrist Reps. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., David Price, D-N.C., Dan Kildee, D-Mich., and Lou Correa, D-Calif., all expressed concerns about the jeopardy of replacing a member of the House who has been certified the winner and sworn into office.

Michigan's Kildee seemed to speak for all when he told "The Wall Street Journal" that “the standard [for overturning an election] has to be a very high standard. Unless we see compelling evidence that there's something wrong, then we should defer to state and local officials."

In an interview with Newsmax earlier this week, Miller-Meeks said she "feels very good about where we care now."

"[Hart] lost on election night and lost in the successive recount," she told us. "Here in our district, 24 counties have their own board with recount rules."

The Republican congresswoman stressed that Hart "did not petition [for another recount], and did not take her case to the Iowa courts."

Rather, she went to the Democrat-controlled U.S. House "where she and her lawyers thought they could get the best possible outcome," Miller-Meeks said.

The embattled Republican cited several editorials, including that in "The Wall Street Journal," condemning House Democrats for possible intervention in Iowa-2, and announced the formation of a legal defense fund.