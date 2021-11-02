Left Suggests Manchin, Sinema Made Virginia Defeat Happen

In a very thinly-disguised statement, progressive Democrats on Tuesday night blamed centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., for the defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the race for governor of Virginia.

“More Virginians would have voted Democratic if they had child care and if Democrats had accomplished what we promised for years: lower-price prescriptions, paid family leave, long-term care for the elderly, and vision and dental care paid for by taxing billionaires,” read a statement from the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.

In a clear reference to Manchin and Sinema, both holdouts on enactment of the $1.75 trillion package containing numerous social programs with large pricetags, Progressive Change concluded that McAuliffe could blame his defeat at the hands of Republican Glenn Youngkin on “a few corporate-aligned obstructionist Democrats who blocked bold action in Congress.”

Progressive Change also took a shot at McAuliffe’s efforts to link Youngkin to Donald Trump, concluding “Democrats won’t win simply by branding one opponent after another as a Trump clone and then hoping to squeak out a razor-thin win.”

“When Democrats fail to run on big ideas or fulfill bold campaign promises,” concluded Progressive Change, “we depress our base while allowing Republicans to use culture wars to hide their real agenda.”

With over 1 million members and having raised more than $29 million for candidates, the 12-old PCCC has been a strong backer of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., since her first Senate race in 2012.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

