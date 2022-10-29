Black Republican Poised to Win Connecticut House Seat

For nearly a century, two was the largest number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives at one time who happened to be Black: Reps. J.C. Watts of Oklahoma and Gary Franks of Connecticut in 1994, Tim Scott of South Carolina and Allen West of Florida in 2010, and, following the 2020 elections, Burgess Owens of Utah and Byron Donalds of Florida.

With Owens and Donalds considered cinches for reelection, Republicans are poised to triple and possibly quadruple that number. Opportunities for Blacks to win election to the House as Republicans are particularly high in Indiana, Michigan and Connecticut.

Perhaps the most intriguing contest involving a Black Republican candidate is in the Nutmeg State, which has not had a Republican U.S. representative since 2008.

Last week, in poll numbers that made national news, an Emerson College poll in the state's 5th District (Western Connecticut) showed GOP challenger George Logan edging Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes by 48% to 47%. The same survey showed nearly half the voters districtwide said the economy was the most important issue this year, compared to 16% who named abortion as the premier issue.

Logan, 53, is less like most of the conservative Republicans seeking office this year and more a traditional Connecticut Republican: conservative on fiscal issues but moderate on social issues. Like most Connecticut Republicans, he is pro-choice on the issue of abortion but, in contrast to Hayes, opposes a national pro-choice law. Having twice won a state Senate seat in heavily Democratic turf, Logan was narrowly unseated in 2020. He also has a most interesting avocation: as front man for the Jimi Hendrix tribute band known as the Electric Lady Band, which performs at clubs throughout the state.

Most observers believe the 5th District contest will "go down to the wire" and that the key to victory is Waterbury, the "Brass City" and largest city in the district. Interestingly, Waterbury was the home of Logan's fellow Republican Franks, who in 1990 became Connecticut's first-ever black House member.

"George is a good candidate, but hasn't been visible enough in Waterbury," one veteran Brass City Republican told Newsmax. "Hayes has to win by big margin in Waterbury to hold the seat. It's a dead heat in local polls, and absentee ballots could be the difference. It will be a late night for final results."

