New Poll Shows Liz Cheney in Big Trouble

As she attracts national attention from the televised hearings on the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Liz Cheney is also clearly in big trouble with her fellow Wyoming Republicans.

Furious at Cheney becoming one of ten GOP U.S. Representatives to support the impeachment of former President Donald Trump and her continuing attacks on him, Republicans want her out in 2022.

According to a just-completed McLoughlin poll among likely Republican voters in the Cowboy State, a whopping 72% have an unfavorable opinion of their state’s lone U.S. Representative.

When Cheney is pitted one-on-one against state Rep. Chuck Gray (for whom the poll was conducted), he demolishes her 63% to 24%.

But, with seven other candidates in the primary with Cheney next year, it is now unlikely Gray or anyone else will get to go one-on-one with the three-term congresswoman.

When the McLoughlin poll listed five major contenders with Cheney, she topped the field with 22%, followed by Gray with 18%.

Obviously aware that Cheney might just win again by a plurality, Republicans in the state senate introduced a measure to require a run-off in primaries for statewide and state legislative offices. In March, the measure lost by a vote of 15 to 14.

Trump voiced dismay at the defeat of the run-off proposal. Sources close to the former president told Newsmax he will endorse a candidate against Cheney but also wants to play a role in clearing the field of other insurgent candidates who might make it possible for Cheney to win.

Jack Mueller of Cheyenne, former National Chairman of the Young Republicans, told Newsmax, "If there are still eight others running, Liz will win. Trump’s endorsement of a primary opponent will make a big difference. If those stupid ones running will get over their ego trips, she can be defeated."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.