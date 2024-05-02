'Manhunt for Lincoln's Killer' Author: History Repeats

To call James Swanson a “celebrity historian” is by no means joshing him. The former Reagan administration official-turned-author was hailed almost universally by critics for "Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase For Lincoln’s Killer."

The gripping saga of the pursuit and capture of Lincoln’s assassin John Wilkes Booth is sculpted by Swanson with obscure trial transcripts and rare archival materials. By the time Booth is finally captured, the entire nation is transfixed as it mourns the beloved president who ended the Civil War.

"Manhunt," predicted historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, “will mesmerize the reader from start to finish.”

It did — enough to be made into a just-released miniseries on Apple TV, featuring a disparate cast from Tobias Menzies (famed as Prince Philip in the British series "The Crown") as Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, who oversees the manhunt for Booth, to comedian Patton Oswalt as Union secret agent Lafayette C. Baker.

Most recently, Swanson’s book, "The Deerfield Massacre" brings to life the grisly confrontation between Indians and colonists in Deerfeld, Massachusetts, in 1704.

“Once it was one of the most infamous events in American history,” wrote Swanson. “Today, it is nearly forgotten.”

Early reactions to "The Deerfield Massacre" suggest the chilling incident will once again be remembered and in a big way.

So how, one immediately wonders, can someone be so obsessed with intriguing-but-nonetheless obscure nuances of history — and bring them to life in a big way?

“I was born on Lincoln’s birthday,” Swanson said. “The Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times were big parts of my life growing up and my grandma once worked for a newspaper and loved the news.”

Over the years, the young Swanson collected Lincoln memorabilia en masse.

As a vociferous reader of just about anything on the Civil War era, Swanson called it “the most impressive era since the American Revolution. The country could have easily collapsed but instead a singularly great president rose from obscurity — little formal education, someone who rose from obscurity to the highest office in the land.”

He added that “Jefferson probably would not have liked Lincoln because he was truly a common man. And he was never in the South, not widely read, and had never been abroad. But he saved his country.”

Swanson said he anticipates more books and more television productions. Just out is his latest endeavor, a children’s book on the Lincoln assassination. As to any regrets he has, Swanson said: “I really regret that television — and I include the conservative media in this — rarely uses historians in their analysis of current events. So much today can be explained and solutions found if one realizes it has occurred before.”

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.