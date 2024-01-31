×
Tags: lieberman | no labels | trump | hogan | biden
Joe Lieberman: No Labels Will Decide on Candidate in March

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 31 January 2024 04:07 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

The No Labels organization will make a decision on whether to run a candidate for president sometime in March, according to one of its better-known leaders.

"We're talking to lot of people and they're listening to us," former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., told interviewer Julie Mason on her Sirius Radio program Tuesday. "We'll make a decision about whether to offer the ballot lines that we get ... by March."

Lieberman, a former Democrat who was the party's nominee for vice president in 2000, specified that a decision by No Labels would probably come after Super Tuesday (March 5), when, in his words, "it will be clear who the two major parties will nominate, although right now it certainly looks like it will be (former President Donald) Trump and (President Joe) Biden."

Among those mentioned as the No Labels candidate are Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Maryland's former Repubican governor, Larry Hogan.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 31 January 2024 04:07 PM
