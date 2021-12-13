Tish James Was Floundering as NY Governor Candidate

The surprise announcement Friday by New York Attorney General Letitia "Tish" James that she was ending her candidacy for governor was analyzed over the weekend by various observers of Empire State politics.

The widespread conclusion was that James, a progressive Democrat best known for pursuing a full-blown probe of the Trump Organization, simply floundered as a candidate for higher office.

"Since announcing barely six weeks ago, she basically dropped out of sight," former Rep. and onetime State Assembly GOP Leader John Faso told Newsmax. "Speculation was that she had trouble raising money and this is likely true, although we won’t know for sure until campaign filing are made in mid-January. All this raises questions about her strength as a candidate against a real candidate in November."

Faso’s analysis was seconded by New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar.

"She was having trouble raising money and her launch was poor and not getting traction," Kassar told us."The Democratic establishment was applying pressure [to bow out in favor of acting Gov. Kathy Hochul]."

He added that James "never seemed to have her heart in it [the governor’s race] and was not campaigning very much."

According to Siena College poll of New York Democrats completed on the eve of James’ announcement, Hochul, who succeeded embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year, was backed by 36%, followed by James with 18%, New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams 10%, and Rep. Tom Suozzi and outgoing New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio at 6% each.

Most observers concluded that James’ exodus will help fellow progressive Williams.

The near-certain candidate of the Republican and Conservative Parties is Rep. Lee Zeldin.

