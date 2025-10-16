New Group Wants Law Enforcement Respected Again

With law enforcement officers under attack in the media over the last few years, Texas natives Doug Deason and Justin Keener hope to change the perception of law enforcement within their state and throughout the nation.

Americans for Public Safety (APS), based in Austin, Texas, was founded by Deason and Keener and is committed to standing for those wearing badges and robes — as well as private citizens fighting for their communities to be safe. Another major part of their mission is to back those running for office who support and respect law enforcement.

“The First Amendment protects our right to assemble and peacefully protest, but it does not protect criminal behavior,” Keener told Newsmax. “A crime is a crime no matter what political ideology a person is motivated by. That being said, the level of violence and property destruction in the summer of 2020 was significant, and fueled by woke prosecutors who refused to prosecute. Looking the other way when such crimes occur promotes a culture of lawbreaking. APS was founded to reverse that and restore respect for law enforcement and the rule of law.”



The death of George Floyd in 2020 sparked nationwide protests and unrest in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was later charged in Floyd’s death. Video captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd was restrained following allegations he used a counterfeit $20 bill. The incident led to protests and unrest in cities across the U.S., including vandalism and fires, such as the one that damaged Washington, D.C.’s historic St. John’s Church.



This movement continued with police being mistreated and targeted by slogans such as “All Cops Are Bastards” (ACAB) and “Defund the Police.” Little consideration was given to families with law enforcement officers or to the reality that not all officers are bad. This rhetoric, supporters of police say, affects more than just those in uniform. In cities such as Austin, Texas, where district attorneys backed by billionaire donor George Soros have been elected, critics argue many of those prosecutors have released individuals accused of violent crimes — including rape and murder — even after multiple arrests.

“When I speak with law enforcement, there's a few things I hear,” Keener told Newsmax, “They want to be respected for the work they provide. They want the tools and resources necessary just to do their jobs,.

Deason and Keener both hope that their new organization can make others consider the idea of law enforcement as not being political, but rather as a moral obligation to help others.

By backing politicians who respect those who keep communities safe, Deason and Keener plan for their organization to be active on both the federal and state level. Keener says they will be working on legislation in state capitols, and this in turn could help President Trump to continue taking action at the federal level on public safety.

(Mary Barnes is assistant to John Gizzi at the Newsmax Washington Bureau).