Can Fmr Gov. Hogan Pick Up Maryland Senate Seat for GOP?

Speculation soon arose after networks projected that Prince George County Executive Angela Alsobrooks as the winner of Maryland's Democratic U.S. Senate primary late Tuesday evening.

Can former two-term Gov. Larry Hogan, a moderate-to-conservative Republican, now get elected as his state's first GOP senator since 1980? This would almost certainly, guarantee Republicans a majority in the Senate.

Alsobrooks, a former state attorney in her county, rolled up 54% of the vote to become only the second woman nominated for the Senate by Free State Democrats and the first Black Democrat to be nominated for the Senate.

In so doing, she defeated billionaire Rep. David Trone and his $60 million-plus deployment of his own wealth on an intense media campaign. Trone, who made a fortune in the wine business, spent the most on any Senate race in U.S. history, outspending Joe Biden's estimated $45 million in the 2020 presidential election.

But it was not enough to stop Alsobrooks, who swept her own county with roughly 70% of the vote and narrowly carried populous Baltimore County.

Noting that Trone slammed Alsobrooks for lacking Washington experience and that their primary grew incendiary, former Maryland GOP Executive Director Kevin Igoe told Newsmax, "The bitterness of the Democratic primary juices Hogan's opportunity in November."

The same Democratic division was cited by National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines a week ago when he noted "[Maryland Democrats] have a pretty contentious primary on the left right now."

"[Hogan] has a maverick kind of brand," Daines told reporters. "A popular two-term governor in a blue state, where Marylanders trust him and he has a proven record. Larry Hogan is a terrific candidate and, if you watch him, he's out there, pressing every corner of the state for every vote."

Of Hogan's past record of criticism of Donald Trump and vow not to vote for the former president, Daines said, "He has a unique brand. He defined himself as not trying to do what President Biden wants. And he's also pushed back on President Trump. He says 'I'm Larry Hogan and I'm going to do what's right for Maryland and I'm not going to be bound by these presidential candidates.'"

That, Daines continued, is a good position to be in.

"And Marylanders know Larry Hogan. His favorability ratings, when we polled, were stronger when he got in the race [last year] than when he left the governorship. Typically, over the time after you leave office, [fame] is fleeting. And yet for Larry Hogan, he was stronger in his numbers when he was considering getting into the race."

A Baltimore Sun/University of Baltimore poll among likely voters statewide completed a month ago showed Hogan defeating Alsobrooks by 46% to 37% statewide. An Emerson poll completed just before the primary, however, showed Alsobrooks leading Hogan 48% to 38% among likely voters statewide, with 17% undecided.

