Putin Shuts Down Website of True Russia Dissidents

In a move Friday that was not all surprising, the Russian government completely blocked a website for the new group of anti-Kremlin intellectuals known as True Russia.

The order to halt the website came from Roskomadzor, the government agency that oversees licensing, permitting, and supervision of telecommunications in Russia.

True Russia, led by notable Russian expatriates such as world-renowned dancer and artistic director Mikhail Baryshnikov and acclaimed Russian novelist Grigori Chkhartishvili, has been rallying fellow Russians living around the world to oppose the regime of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine known increasingly as "Putin’s War."

As to the Kremlin-ordered ban, True Russia Managing Director Oleg Radzinsky told Newsmax on Friday the ban by Roskomnadzor was expected.

"We help Ukrainian and Russian victims of the Putin’s war, and Roskomnadzor is behaving as a watchdog whose duty is to protect those who started this war," he said.

A well-known Russian author and onetime political prisoner in the days of the Soviet Union, Radzinsky explained that True Russia "helps people in trouble, and they [Putin and Roskomnadzor] are bringing this trouble to people. They banned themselves and not us already longtime ago."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.