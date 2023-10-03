After McCarthy?

Despite calls from loyalists in the House to let his name be placed in nomination for speaker again, Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday evening told his Republican colleagues he would not run again for speaker.

The California lawmaker's announcement came at a closed door meeting of the House Republican Conference less than two hours after he became the first-ever speaker to be unseated on a "motion to vacate the chair." The motion, launched by McCarthy nemesis and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, passed by 216 to 210. Eight Republicans joined with 208 Democrats to vote aye and thus depose McCarthy.

At this point, discussion has begun on who the Republicans can nominate for speaker who can hold their majority membership together and thus defeat House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries on a vote on the House floor.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is the next-in-line in the House GOP leadership hierarchy, but his recent announcement that he is battling cancer makes it unlikely he will run, several sources on Capitol Hill agree. House Republican Whip Tom Emmer is Scalise's understudy and, as of Tuesday, was the most often-mentioned speaker candidate.

A stalwart conservative, Emmer served in the Minnesota legislature and lost the governorship in 2010 in one of the closest-ever statewide races in the Gopher State. Four years later, he won an open House seat and served as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee when his party won control of the House in 2022. Generally well-liked by colleagues, Emmer has been praised by Gaetz and others who were critical of McCarthy.

The vote for speaker could take place as early as Wednesday afternoon.

