×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin mccarthy | speaker | matt gaetz | vacate the chair | steve scalise | jim jordan
CORRESPONDENT

House GOP Poised to Change 'Vacate Chair' Rule That Downed McCarthy

John Gizzi By Tuesday, 10 October 2023 06:38 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

With House Republicans poised to meet Tuesday evening, it was clear that one particular item would be topping their agenda: scrapping or at least amending the "vacate the chair" rule that brought down Speaker Kevin McCarthy a week ago.

"We're going to address changes regarding that rule, so that we don't have a similar situation again," Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., told Newsmax, referring to the vote in which eight Republicans joined with every Democrat in the House to dethrone McCarthy by 216 to 210.

Most House Republicans who spoke to Newsmax said they were sympathetic to changing the present rule in which a single member can make a motion to "vacate the chair" and have an immediate "up or down" vote on the fate of the speaker.

Both speaker hopefuls House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, support raising the threshold of votes required to make it more difficult to depose the speaker.

Any change in the rule to declare the chair vacant must be approved by the full House.

To secure the votes of Rep. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and other holdouts in the vote for speaker in January, McCarthy agreed to change the motion to vacate to a one-vote threshold.

The one-vote threshold had actually existed for well over a century but was only invoked once: in 1910 against conservative Republican Speaker Joseph Cannon, R-Ill. (it failed) and threatened against Republican Speakers Newt Gingrich in 1998 and John Boehner in 2015. The "motions to vacate" went nowhere against either but is considered key in convincing Boehner to resign a few months later.

Under then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Democrats changed the rules to allow a motion to vacate only if it was ordered by a vote of a party conference.

"We're going to have to do something about that rule," Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., told us.

Rep. Fleischman agreed, saying "We'll definitely look at that rule to oust the speaker and do something. It will be a long arduous night, and I'm ready for it."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
With House Republicans poised to meet Tuesday evening, it was clear that one particular item would be topping their agenda: scrapping or at least amending the "vacate the chair" rule that brought down Speaker Kevin McCarthy a week ago.
kevin mccarthy, speaker, matt gaetz, vacate the chair, steve scalise, jim jordan
361
2023-38-10
Tuesday, 10 October 2023 06:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved