McCarthy Returns to Speakership?

The idea of Kevin McCarthy returning as House speaker is not as far-fetched as it sounds.

This evening, the House conference will meet to hear candidates make their pitch to be speaker, with a secret vote planned for Wednesday.

But the battle between Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan appears to be a stalemate. It is widely believed neither person will secure the necessary votes to become speaker.

Privately McCarthy has been supporting Jim Jordan’s bid for the speakership.

But a number California Republicans are pushing the idea of their colleague McCarthy putting his name forward again if Jordan can’t win.

Newsmax learned that last Wednesday all California Republican House members, not including McCarthy, held a private meeting at the Capitol Hill townhouse of two-term Rep. Jay Obernolte.

The group discussed a McCarthy scenario. While some voiced support for fresh candidates for speaker, most of the lawmakers, sources say, were angry about the vote to bring down McCarthy.

Despite the former speaker’s insistence he would not be a candidate for his old job, talk of running McCarthy again for speaker has been considerable.

“Kevin needs to come back,” one of the Californians at the meeting told Newsmax, “We really need a true leader.”

House Republican Study Committee Chair Rep. Kevin Hern has pulled out of the race, at least for the initial ballots.



Kern, a well-liked pro-Trump conservative, is said to be a strong contender if Scalise and Jordan fail.

Since the meeting at Obernolte’s home, California Reps. Ken Calvert and Young Kim have weighed in for Scalise. Rep. Darrell Issa is supporting Jordan.

The remaining nine Republicans from the nation’s most populous state remain undecided.

For his part, McCarthy is still on record as saying he won’t run for speaker again.

But, on Monday morning, he did deliver a much-praised speech on the Israel-Gaza crisis and spelled out a five-point plan of action for Israel.

McCarthy’s speech and the resulting praise he received from colleagues and the press led to some speculation he’s open to run again.

Members are expected to meet behind closed doors Wednesday and vote to choose between Scalise, Jordan, or anyone they wish to support for speaker.

The balloting will continue until one candidate gets a majority and then the full House will elect a permanent speaker.

Whether Kevin McCarthy gets into the race is uncertain but certainly not out of the question.



