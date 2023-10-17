Rep. Buck "Won't Vote For Jordan" on Second Ballot

Minutes after Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. voted against Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio for speaker, the Coloradan told Newsmax he would not support him on the second ballot expected on the House floor later on Tuesday.

"Unless he states where he stands on two issues of concern to me, I cannot vote for him," Buck said of Jordan, citing the Ohioan's views on the 2020 election and bringing a bill on funding for Ukraine to the full House.

Buck was one of 20 Republican House Members who voted for a speaker candidate other than Jordan, the final vote showing the House Judiciary Committee chairman 17 votes short of the majority needed to become speaker.



