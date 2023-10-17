×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ken buck | jim jordan | gop | speaker vote

Rep. Buck "Won't Vote For Jordan" on Second Ballot

Tuesday, 17 October 2023 03:19 PM EDT

Minutes after Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. voted against Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio for speaker, the Coloradan told Newsmax he would not support him on the second ballot expected on the House floor later on Tuesday.

"Unless he states where he stands on two issues of concern to me, I cannot vote for him," Buck said of Jordan, citing the Ohioan's views on the 2020 election and bringing a bill on funding for Ukraine to the full House.

Buck was one of 20 Republican House Members who voted for a speaker candidate other than Jordan, the final vote showing the House Judiciary Committee chairman 17 votes short of the majority needed to become speaker.
 

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
Minutes after Rep. Ken Buck, R.-Col. voted against Rep. Jim Jordan, R.-0hio for speaker, the Coloradan told Newsmax he would not support him on the second ballot expected on the House floor later on Tuesday.
ken buck, jim jordan, gop, speaker vote
134
2023-19-17
Tuesday, 17 October 2023 03:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved