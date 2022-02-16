NY Rep. Rice Is 30th Dem to Leave House and May Not Be the Last

The surprise news late Tuesday afternoon that Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., would not seek reelection this year was just the latest jolt to the Biden White House and the Democratic Party.

The four-termer Rice, former district attorney of populous Nassau County, is the 30th Democrat to announce either pursuit of another office or outright retirement in 2022. That number is just 10 shy of the modern "high" for Democrat exiters in the House, and several sources tell Newsmax that Rice's announcement will soon be followed by those of several more of her Democrat colleagues.

Political eyes are now on Pennsylvania, where the State Supreme Court is expected next week to approve a new plan for its 17 U.S. House districts. The court is controlled by Democrats, with five Democrat justices and two Republican justices.

Under the Republican-crafted map that was tossed out of court, there were five Democrat-leaning districts, nine Republican-leaning districts, and three genuinely competitive districts. The new lines that are expected to be approved by the court are likely to have more Democrat districts.

Back in New York, there is confusion over Rice's unexpected exit. She made the announcement on her 55th birthday at a time she seemed set for reelection in the newly redrawn 4th District (Long Island). It moved to the Queens/Nassau County border to become a bit more Democrat, but leaders of the Republican and conservative parties assured Newsmax they would join forces behind a strong contender.

