GOP Concern Grows Over Sen. Ernst Retirement Talk

From Des Moines to Washington, D.C., Republicans were rocked last night by growing speculation that Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst would soon announce her retirement next year.

Asked about the rumors, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters in the U.S. Capitol last night: "I'm doing everything I can to encourage her to run for reelection."

Ernst's office said she has so far not made any decision about running for reelection. But, as was widely reported, the Hawkeye State lawmaker has so far only about $1 million — a small amount for a well-known incumbent — in her campaign coffers.

As to why Ernst is considering stepping down, one retired Iowa GOP campaign operative who requested anonymity told Newsmax: "She has gone from being considered for Trump's vice president to losing the leadership fight [for Senate Republican Conference chair] to [Arkansas Sen.] Tom Cotton to voting to confirm [Secretary of Defense Pete] Hegseth even though she's a sexual abuse survivor to looking at who knows what other compromises she'll have to make the next six years."

The same source added that "[s]everal people I know who know her well said they are not surprised by this story and would not be surprised if she does retire."

Should Ernst step down, it is a foregone conclusion among Iowa Republicans that Rep. Ashley Hinson would run for the seat. A former TV anchor and stalwart Trump supporter, Hinson, 42, has long made no secret of her desire to run for the Senate in 2028 when veteran GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley is expected to retire at age 95.

Among Democrats, the early favorite is former state Senate Democrat Leader Zach Wahls. The son of two lesbians, Wahls (who is married and soon to be a father) has been a champion of the LGBTQ+ community and is expected to have its strong financial backing from across the nation. Also in the Democratic primary is state Rep. J.D. Scholten, one time professional baseball pitcher and two-time Democrat nominee for Congress.

Should Ernst retire, she would be the first sitting Republican senator from Iowa to voluntarily step down since Bourke B. Hickenlooper in 1968.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.