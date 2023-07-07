×
Tags: jones | maloney | lawler | NY17 | defund the police
CORRESPONDENT

Ex-Rep. Mondaire Jones to Try Comeback in NY-17

mondaire jones
Mondaire Jones (AP)

John Gizzi By Friday, 07 July 2023 04:01 PM EDT

In what is sure to be one of the most-watched House races in 2024, former Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones announced last week he would challenge freshman Republican Rep. Mike Lawler — his successor in New York's 17th District.

Two years ago, Jones reluctantly abandoned seeking re-election in the 17th and deferred to fellow Rep. and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney. Both Jones and Maloney are gay.

One-termer Jones did seek re-election in 2022 but in the neighboring 10th District (Manhattan-Brooklyn), which did not include any turf from the 17th District. He placed third in a crowded primary won by fellow left-wing Democrat Dan Goldman.

Back in the 17th, conservative Republican Lawler was no doubt helped by rancor within Democratic circles over Jones — who still represented much of the redistricted 17th — deferring to Maloney, who had a home in the 17th but represented very little else of it.

National Republicans are eagerly looking forward to a Jones-Lawler race. In a statement to reporters hours after Jones' announcement, National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Savannah Viar told reporters: "Mondaire Jones' defund the police and cashless bail advocacy is more in line with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez than the voters in the Hudson Valley he abandoned. In 2022, after running in South Manhattan and Brooklyn, Jones shut down his official offices early and left thousands of Hudson Valley residents in a lurch, and we look forward to reminding them of that."

New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kasar agreed. He told Newsmax: "It is always good news when you have an opponent who is out of touch with the communities he hopes to represent. Much of the Lawler district is new territory for Jones which is one of the reasons he chose to run in a Manhattan/Brooklyn district last year. Jones is very much out of touch with the district Lawler has represented well both in Congress and the state legislature."

But there are other opinions.

"If Mondaire Jones is indeed the Democratic candidate he would be a formidable opponent to Rep. Lawler, given his strong roots in the region, his name recognition as a former member of Congress, and the considerable Democratic voter presence in the district," Fred Dicker, longtime political reporter for the New York Post, told us. "And Lawler might have the additional burden of having to run with Donald Trump as the GOP nominee for President, with Trump's sky-high New York negatives becoming attached to his candidacy."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2023-01-07
Friday, 07 July 2023 04:01 PM
