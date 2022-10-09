Trump's Pa. Ad Slams Fetterman on Crime

As the nationally-watched Senate race in Pennsylvania tightens, Donald Trump has just unleashed a hard-hitting "soft-on-crime" TV spot aimed at Democrat nominee John Fetterman.

"John Fetterman is dangerous," concludes the 30-second spot, which was produced by Trump's Make America Great Again political action committee.

Specifically, the ads point out that Fetterman, who is Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, was the lone member of the state Pardon Board who voted to release convicted murderer John Brookins.

"He brutally murdered his girlfriend's mother with a pair of scissors," the ad declares of Brookins, underscoring that he was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

With grainy photos of Brookins and Fetterman in the background, the viewer hears that "John Fetterman wants killers, muggers, and rapists back on our streets — and he wants them back now!"

The MAGA-PAC spot comes at a time when Republican nominee and celebrity physician Mehmet Oz is gaining major ground against long-presumed front-runner Fetterman.

According to the latest USA Today/Suffolk Poll, Fetterman leads Dr. Oz by 46 to 40 percent— a major drop for Fetterman from the 37 to 26 percent edge he held over Oz in the same poll in June.

"'Big Mo'" is with Oz – I think it is actually a dead even race with Oz on the upswing," veteran Keystone State conservative activist and Lincoln Institute CEO Lowman Henry told Newsmax, "And these ads are going to have a big impact."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.