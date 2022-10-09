×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john fetterman | pennsylvania | ad | donald trump | mehmet oz | senate race

Trump's Pa. Ad Slams Fetterman on Crime

John Fetterman greets supporters
Democrat Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman greets supporters during a rally with U.S. Congresswomen Madeleine Dean and Mary Gay Scanlon on Sept. 11, at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

John Gizzi By Sunday, 09 October 2022 10:48 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

As the nationally-watched Senate race in Pennsylvania tightens, Donald Trump has just unleashed a hard-hitting "soft-on-crime" TV spot aimed at Democrat nominee John Fetterman.

"John Fetterman is dangerous," concludes the 30-second spot, which was produced by Trump's Make America Great Again political action committee.

Specifically, the ads point out that Fetterman, who is Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, was the lone member of the state Pardon Board who voted to release convicted murderer John Brookins.

"He brutally murdered his girlfriend's mother with a pair of scissors," the ad declares of Brookins, underscoring that he was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

With grainy photos of Brookins and Fetterman in the background, the viewer hears that "John Fetterman wants killers, muggers, and rapists back on our streets — and he wants them back now!"

The MAGA-PAC spot comes at a time when Republican nominee and celebrity physician Mehmet Oz is gaining major ground against long-presumed front-runner Fetterman.

According to the latest USA Today/Suffolk Poll, Fetterman leads Dr. Oz by 46 to 40 percent— a major drop for Fetterman from the 37 to 26 percent edge he held over Oz in the same poll in June.

"'Big Mo'" is with Oz – I think it is actually a dead even race with Oz on the upswing," veteran Keystone State conservative activist and Lincoln Institute CEO Lowman Henry told Newsmax, "And these ads are going to have a big impact."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
As the nationally-watched Senate race in Pennsylvania tightens, Donald Trump has just unleashed a hard-hitting "soft-on-crime" TV spot aimed at Democrat nominee John Fetterman.
john fetterman, pennsylvania, ad, donald trump, mehmet oz, senate race
259
2022-48-09
Sunday, 09 October 2022 10:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved