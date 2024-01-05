OMB Boss Spells Out 'Bumps' In 2024's Economic 'Soft Landing'

​The director of the Office of Management and Budget repeated the Biden administration's prediction of a "soft landing" for the economy, but also warned of possible "bumps in the road" in 2024.

"There will be a soft landing in 2024 and inflation minimal," OMB Director Shalanda Young said Friday morning, but quickly added "[n]o one has ever said we're on the right path without the caveats of bumps in the road."

Young spoke at a Washington, D.C., press breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

"Whoever uttered the words 'supply chain' before COVID?" she said, "The Red Sea attacks, shipping — all of these things in the geopolitical space certainly have the chance to raise the price on the American consumer."

Young characterized the unpredictability of the U.S. economy, by asking "[w]ho knew what would happen to gas prices after Putin invaded Ukraine — our food basket? I don't think people realized what Ukraine produced until Russia invaded Ukraine.

"We are always on alert, but we are on a good path to a soft landing — by the way, which most economists outside of government did not think was possible but it's good to finally see them come around."

Young added that "Goldman Sachs, I think, was the outlier. Others have now appreciated we're on that path.

"I worry about the geopolitical space we live in in this world. And about what some actors, especially in the energy space and what that could cause and what American consumers could pay because of it."

As for the outlook on the economy by the White House economic team, the OMB boss said "Job numbers have been consistently robust. Inflation has moderated in a way even the Fed recognizes and you've seen their response to good CPI [Consumer Price Index] numbers with pauses. That doesn't mean we're done with interest rate hikes but the Fed will make those determinations."