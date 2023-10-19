×
jim jordan | path | house | speaker | votes | opposition | threats
CORRESPONDENT

Jordan Has No Path to Become Speaker

Jim Jordan looks on
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio (AP)

John Gizzi By Thursday, 19 October 2023 11:26 PM EDT

As of Thursday afternoon, it was uncertain whether the full House would agree on a speaker anytime soon.

But one thing is clear: Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will not achieve the votes to become speaker Friday or anytime in this Congress.

Jordan had backed a plan to grant greater power to Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., and thus allow lawmakers to deal with critical issues — and give the nominee chance to build support.

But Jordan's problem is that his opposition is growing, from 20 votes on the first ballot to 22 on the second.

It appears Jordan is demanding a third ballot Friday, and members tell me the number of votes against Jordan will increase.

At a closed-door meeting of the House GOP conference Thursday morning, Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., revealed he had received a death threat after switching his vote away from Jordan on the second ballot.

Ferguson's revelation came a day after Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, sent out a letter pointing out that she had received a death threat and had reported it to authorities.

Miller-Meeks, like Ferguson, voted for Jordan on the first ballot and then switched to another candidate on the second.

In both circumstances, Jordan denied any involvement and called threatening the lives of elected officials "unforgivable."

But many members tell Newsmax they have been shocked by the level of threats and intimidation made against Jordan opponents.

Other Republicans fear Jordan will harm their chances of keeping the House.

Popular among the base, Jordan will become a target of the media and Democrats.

Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., told Newsmax she was starting to feel anger at home from the Republican "speaker war."

Billboards showing pictures of Donald Trump, Jordan, and the congresswoman with the label "extremists" had been spotted in her Orange County 45th District.

"I represent a district [Orange County] that went for Joe Biden by seven [percentage] points in 2020," she said.

If Jordan fails to win on the third ballot, expect growing calls for him to step aside so other candidates can be considered.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


John-Gizzi
As of Thursday afternoon, it was uncertain whether the full House would agree on a speaker anytime soon.
Thursday, 19 October 2023 11:26 PM
