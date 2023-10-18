Jim Jordan Expected to Lose Votes in Next Ballot

The number of "no" votes for Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will grow as the speaker candidate goes to a second ballot on the House floor.

In the vote, two congressmen tell Newsmax they expect the anti-Jordan votes will move from 20 members and go to 25 or more Wednesday afternoon.

Why? For several reasons.

Firstly, it's clear the anti-Trump Jordan vote is hard to the core.

"They just don't like Jim, and they don't want Jim," one member told Newsmax.

Secondly, a number of on-the-fence members gave Jordan a promise only to back him on the first vote.

And then there's the Steve Scalise, R-La., factor.

Scalise lost in his bid, but a number of members didn't like Jordan's campaign against the House Majority Leader.

One member described it as "vicious."

At the conference meeting that elected Scalise, Jordan had demanded the speaker nominee get 217 votes in a secret ballot before going to the House floor. But Jordan waived that demand once his ring was in for nomination.

Conference rules require that when a speaker nominee is selected, all members are required to vote for the nominee in the floor vote. Jordan flouted that rule too, waging a significant opposition campaign against Scalise.

Further, several members claimed that Jordan's supporters have waged a campaign of threats and intimidation against hold-out votes.

"Once anyone tries to scare or intimidate me, the decision is easy and clear," one member explained about why he was never going to vote for Jordan.

"He'll go backward by three or four," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Bacon was one of seven Republican lawmakers who voted yesterday for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"The people who are supporting Jordan include the eight who sunk Kevin McCarthy, our very own MVP, a man who raised all of that money for Republicans," Bacon said, adding, "And others who refused to support Steve Scalise after he won the endorsement of the conference."

The Nebraskan predicted all of the 20 who wouldn't vote for Jordan on Tuesday would not vote for him Wednesday.

One member, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, committed to vote for Jordan on the first ballot but not any further.

Miller-Meeks reportedly told a closed-door meeting of the Republican conference that she feared Jordan as speaker could cost her reelection next year.

Both Bacon and Miller-Meeks come from swing districts and believe the GOP will face a bloodbath next year if Jordan is the face of the House.

Already, other candidates are lining up as nominees.

House Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole, R-Okla., is being talked about as is Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

Also poised to enter the speaker's race if Jordan withdraws is House GOP Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern, R.-Okla., and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

Hern is said to tick a lot of boxes.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.