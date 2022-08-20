Rep. Nadler Poised to Beat Rep. Maloney in NYC's 'War of the Left'

With three days to go before what is by far the most closely watched — and most contentious — Democrat primary for any office in New York, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is poised to comfortably defeat fellow Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

According to a recently completed Emerson College poll, Nadler leads Maloney by 43% to 24%, with 14% going to former Obama administration official and attorney Suraj Patel.

The two most senior Democrats in the Empire State's U.S. House delegation will compete in a newly districted 12th District (Manhattan) that includes parts of their former constituencies: Nadler's Upper West Side and Maloney's Upper East Side, essentially the two sides of Central Park.

Both were elected in 1992, and are now powerhouses in the House. Nadler, 75, is chair of the House Judiciary Committee and Maloney, 76, chairs the House Oversight Committee.

Nadler might have gotten the edge among liberal activists through his exposure as Judiciary Chairman during the Trump impeachment hearings last year.

Both are liberal icons — Nadler from chairing Judiciary during the Trump impeachment hearings last year and Maloney as one of the most durable defenders of feminist causes.

Initially the underdog in the contest, Nadler shot up by rallying his base and, according to Emerson College Polling Director Spencer Kimball, "Maloney has lost her base of women voters. Back in May, Maloney led Nadler among women by 15 points, which narrowed to a two-point lead in early August, and now in the final week of the primary, Maloney is losing women to Nadler by 12 points."

Nadler almost certainly got a boost from The New York Times' endorsement, as well as the backing of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, which has 450,000 members throughout the Northeast, and of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Maloney, an outspoken feminist going back to her days on the New York City Council, is backed by feminist trailblazer Gloria Steinem; the pro-choice Emily's List and National Organization of Women Political Action Committee; and the leading gay Democrat outlet, Stonewall Democratic Club.

Maloney has raised over $4 million to Nadler's $1.8 million; but if the Emerson survey is correct, it is not helping her.

