RNC Chairwoman Hits Back at Jen Psaki's Attack

In somewhat harsh remarks Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki denounced supporters of a tax plan by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for taking what she called a "MAGA position" — referring to Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again."

Somewhat surprisingly, Psaki specifically singled out as a MAGA supporter Republican National Chair Ronna McDaniel.

And McDaniel made clear to Newsmax she wouldn't take Psaki's broadsides lying down.

"But I would say that the President's view is: those who support a plan by Rick Scott — by [National Republican Senatorial Committee] Chairman Scott, that would raise taxes on 75 million Americans and get rid of, "sunset," eliminate — whatever you want to call it — Medicare and Social Security, that's a MAGA position," Psaki told reporters.

She then added "that includes the Chairman of the Republican National Committee. That's a MAGA position. That is the chairman of the party."

Clearly surprised that she would single out the RNC chairman, one reporter asked: "Do you count the chairman of the Republican Committee as an important Republican? He is the chairman of a committee."

"She," shot back Psaki, "It's actually a 'she.' So, Chairman Ronna McDaniel praised Senator Scott's proposal as a, quote, 'clear plan' for Republicans that offers, quote, 'real solutions.' She's the chairwoman of the party."

Reached by Newsmax, McDaniel hit back at the president's top spokeswoman.

"Biden and Democrats are desperately trying to distract from their failed record," she told us, "They control the White House, House, and Senate. They are responsible for skyrocketing prices, the Biden gas hike, the threat of a looming recession, and the many crises pummeling American families. Meanwhile, Republican-led states are leading in economic recovery and job creation."

The RNC chairman underscored her words by noting "Bidenflation is effectively levying a $536 per month tax on American families, real wages are down 2.7 percent, and the economy shrank last quarter.'

"Biden's policies are, in his words, 'making working families poorer,'" she said.

