Will Virginia AG Put Other Republicans Over the Top?

Since Democrat Jay Jones' explosive texts from 2022 were made public two weeks ago suggesting he would kill then-Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert before Hitler or Cambodian strongman Pol Pot, he has been losing momentum in the race for attorney general — in a big way.

Though Jones, a former state delegate, led incumbent GOP Attorney General Jason Miyares in nearly every poll before the texts became public, a just-released Virginia Commonwealth University poll showed Miyares beating Jones by 45% to 42%.

"Jason is the incumbent, and he's been a good attorney general," former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore told Newsmax. "I always expected him to win, and now, I'm certain of it."

The question is whether the momentum behind Miyares will help Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and John Reid in their bids for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.

Some Republicans, noting heavy turnout in GOP areas among early voters, believe the texts will fuel even more enthusiasm among Republican-leaning voters.

As James Parmelee of the Northern Virginia Republican Political Action Committee said, "I do think that the Jay Jones texts have drawn additional voter support to the entire Virginia Republican ticket. Basically, a rising tide lifts all boats."

The same poll showing Miyares moving into the lead also showed Earle-Sears trailing former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, by 49% to 42% — down from a 9-point lead for Spanberger in the same poll in September — and Reid, a radio talk show host, in a near tie behind state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (44% to 43%).

The lieutenant governor contest is possibly the most intriguing.

Hashmi, the first Muslim to serve in the state Senate, emigrated from India with her parents.

She is known for sponsoring legislation codifying Roe v. Wade's right to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned it in 2022, as well as measures regarding gun control, climate change, and healthcare.

Reid, the first openly gay nominee for statewide office in the Old Dominion, takes decidedly conservative stands on taxes, abortion, the Second Amendment, and the right to work.

"Even before the [Jones] text scandal, I think Reid had a good chance to beat Hashmi," John Ambrose, professor emeritus at Reynolds Community College in Virginia, told Newsmax. "She has run a Kamala [Harris]-type campaign — few interviews except with friendly media, limited appearances, and no debate.

"Reid has far less money but has run an old-fashioned shoe leather campaign, going anywhere and everywhere talking to anyone.

"Yesterday, he streamed on YouTube a debate with a computer monitor representing Hashmi."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.