Japan Soon Will Have More Aggressive Military by Reinterpreting Constitution

Japan's constitution, which went into effect in 1947 in the wake of revulsion over its role in World War II, is almost always referred to as a "pacifist" document because it renounces war and bans the use of armed forces on land, sea, and air.

Subsequently reinterpreted but never formally amended, Japan now has a Self-Defense Force (SDF) to protect itself if attacked and, under the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a decade ago, Article 9 of the Constitution was reinterpreted to permit the SDF to engage in overseas combat under specific circumstances if Japan's liberty is threatened.

Last week, sources in the Japanese government told Newsmax that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi might be prepared to make a further "reinterpretation" of Article 9 to permit her country's armed forces to have greater flexibility to take action overseas and possibly assist its allies when under fire from a hostile power.

Along these lines, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi – who assumed office last October – has since had at least six discussions with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Sources in Tokyo told us these included talk of another "adding" to Article 9 to permit the SDF to work with "like-minded neighboring countries" if attacked.

"Like-minded countries" could mean the Philippines, Australia, or South Korea. It could also mean Taiwan (with which Japan does not have formal diplomatic relations) if it came under attack from China.

A member of the National Diet, Japan's parliament, confirmed to Newsmax that he and several colleagues are working on language to "add" to the Constitution that would give the SDF greater flexibility to deal with a possible strike against a neighboring country by a hostile power.

Under the discussed "addition" to Article 9, a Diet member told Newsmax, "we could be part of a collective defense strike if a neighboring ally is attacked. In other words, if there is an enemy on the horizon of our neighbor, we could help shoot it down."

Asked if that could mean a response to a Chinese attack on Taiwan, the Diet member replied "Yes."

Throughout discussions with Newsmax, Diet members and other government officials in Tokyo used the words "adding" or "additions to" Article 9 rather than amending it. Amending the Japanese constitution would require approval of two-thirds of both houses of the parliament and subsequent approval by a nationwide referendum.

"Adding" to the Constitution would simply require a reinterpretation by the prime minister, which Takaichi is now likely to do sooner rather than later.

Japan currently has roughly 250,000 uniformed members of the armed forces on active duty and roughly 56,000 reservists.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Click Here Now.