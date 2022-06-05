×
Tags: jacobs | new york | langworthy | guns | trump

GOP Moves Fast In NY-23 After Rep. Jacobs' Exit

Chris Jacobs
Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP)

John Gizzi By Sunday, 05 June 2022 08:35 AM Current | Bio | Archive

Hours after Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., made his surprise announcement Friday that he would not seek re-election, fellow New York Republicans began making their move on the newly-carved 23rd District.

With the June 10 filing deadline fast approaching, Republican State Chairman Nick Langworthy sent out signals he would run in the new district that includes parts of the Buffalo area (Erie County) now represented by Jacobs in the old 27th District as well as large swatches of turf that he never represented.

Langworthy — at 41, the youngest-ever GOP chairman in Empire State history — is also favored to have the all-important "Row C" of the New York Conservative Party that is crucial to any Republican winning anything in New York.

"I think [Langworthy] is perfect for the situation," Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo told Spectrum News One in Buffalo. "I think he can end the crisis. I think he can stop the division. I think if Nick takes on this role a lot of the potential people who might get into a primary would step aside."

Tomkins GOP County Chairman Mike Siglar had said he would run in the 23rd but most recently announced he would consider standing down if Langworthy got in the race. Businessman Marc Cenedella was already in the Republican primary and insisted Saturday he was in the race to stay.

Elected in a June 2020 special election in the old 27th District after then-Rep. Chris Collins was indicted for insider trading, Jacobs won a full term in November of that year. Last week, he stunned supporters by announcing he would back a ban on assault rifles and of raising the age of gun ownership to 21.

Former supporters from Donald Trump, Jr. (whose father strongly supported Jacobs in his initial race) to Erie County Conservative leader Lorigo promptly denounced the congressman for his stance.

"This is the most Republican district in this state and for him to do that, it's, in my opinion, political suicide," said Lorigo.

Jacobs apparently agreed and chose to leave rather than fight.

"I think he was worried about his chances of survival and got out," former Erie County Assistant District Attorney Chris Zampogna told Newsmax.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 05 June 2022 08:35 AM
