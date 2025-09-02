WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jack ciattarelli | mikie sherrill | new jersey | governor | 2025 elections
CORRESPONDENT

Ciattarelli Trails Sherrill by Single Digits for N.J. Governor

John Gizzi By Tuesday, 02 September 2025 06:59 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
With two months to go before New Jersey voters select a successor to lame-duck Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, two well-respected and nonpartisan surveys had some stunning results.
jack ciattarelli, mikie sherrill, new jersey, governor, 2025 elections
548
2025-59-02
Tuesday, 02 September 2025 06:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved