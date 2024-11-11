Vance Talks to DeWine on Ohio Senate Replacement

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance is quietly weighing in with Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and others in his home state to ensure his replacement in the Senate is a strong, pro-MAGA conservative, several sources told Newsmax.

Vance reportedly had a private meeting last Wednesday with DeWine at the Governor's Mansion in Columbus. According to sources, Vance made it clear at the meeting that he wanted no RINOs or moderates, and if they were appointed he would oppose their reelection in 2026.

Vance is said to be strongly opposing state Sen. Matt Dolan, a close friend of DeWine who lost primaries for the Senate to Vance in 2022 and to Sen.-elect Bernie Moreno earlier this year.

One name purportedly being suggested is that of multi-millionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. But Ramaswamy is considered controversial and not liked by DeWine's team. During the primary, for example, he suggested he would accept China's takeover of Taiwan as long as the U.S. moved its microchip plants out before doing so.

For his part, DeWine is saying nothing publicly about who he might appoint.

"It has to be someone who can raise money to run in a primary in 2026 and the special election, and then swing right into the election in 2028," DeWine told Newsmax during the Republican National Convention in July.

Pressed as to whether he was thinking of any names in particular, DeWine simply said, "No."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax.