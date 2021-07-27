×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Iran | Iraq | iraq | hussein khamenei | iran | raisi

Iraqi Foreign Minister to Newsmax: "No Worry About Ayatollah" or Iran's New President

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein listening at a press conference
Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein listens as he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken face reporters as they meet at the State Department in Washington on July 23. (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool via AP)
 

By Tuesday, 27 July 2021 06:08 AM Current | Bio | Archive

The Iraqi foreign minister told Newsmax on Monday afternoon that, despite Iran’s hard-line theocratic rule and increasingly militant rhetoric, his country was not worried.

Iran is our neighbor,” Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a response to Newsmax during a press briefing in Washington D.C. “And we have some problems, of course. That’s normal and we are discussing all these subjects with the Iranians. We are trying to solve these small problems with our neighbors.”

As to whether this would be difficult given that Iran is ruled by Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has brutally put down protestors, Hussein simply replied, “No Worry About Ayatollah.”

Addressing the recent election of the Khamenei protégé and political hard-liner, Ebrahim Raisi, as president of Iran, Hussein said, “We respect what the Iranian people do. This is their choice and we respect their choice.”

In vowing to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran that former President Trump scrapped, Raisi ruled out any limits to Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities and its support for militias throughout the Middle East.

With U.S. troops scheduled to withdraw completely from Iraq by the end of the year, the troubled nation’s relations with its neighbors, and the scenario of fundamentalist Muslims attempting a takeover of the country, are of growing international concern.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
The Iraqi foreign minister told Newsmax on Monday afternoon that, despite Iran's hard-line theocratic rule and increasingly militant rhetoric, his country was not worried. "Iran is our neighbor," Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a response to Newsmax during a press...
iraq, hussein khamenei, iran, raisi
234
2021-08-27
Tuesday, 27 July 2021 06:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved