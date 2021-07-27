Iraqi Foreign Minister to Newsmax: "No Worry About Ayatollah" or Iran's New President

The Iraqi foreign minister told Newsmax on Monday afternoon that, despite Iran’s hard-line theocratic rule and increasingly militant rhetoric, his country was not worried.

“Iran is our neighbor,” Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a response to Newsmax during a press briefing in Washington D.C. “And we have some problems, of course. That’s normal and we are discussing all these subjects with the Iranians. We are trying to solve these small problems with our neighbors.”

As to whether this would be difficult given that Iran is ruled by Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has brutally put down protestors, Hussein simply replied, “No Worry About Ayatollah.”

Addressing the recent election of the Khamenei protégé and political hard-liner, Ebrahim Raisi, as president of Iran, Hussein said, “We respect what the Iranian people do. This is their choice and we respect their choice.”

In vowing to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran that former President Trump scrapped, Raisi ruled out any limits to Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities and its support for militias throughout the Middle East.

With U.S. troops scheduled to withdraw completely from Iraq by the end of the year, the troubled nation’s relations with its neighbors, and the scenario of fundamentalist Muslims attempting a takeover of the country, are of growing international concern.

