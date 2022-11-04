Republicans Could Sweep All Iowa House Districts

Four days before Iowans go to the polls, signs are strong that Republicans will not only maintain the three U.S. House seats they now hold but pick up a fourth — thus placing the Hawkeye State's U.S. House delegation completely in GOP hands.

"The Iowa Poll was printed in The Des Moines Register on October 18," noted former Polk County (Des Moines) GOP Chairman Kim Schmett. "They also did not name the candidates, but simply asked which way you would vote for Congress, R or D.

"If I had to call it I'd still say Republicans are going to win all four congressional races, most by narrow margins, simply because they have momentum during the final two weeks and stronger candidates for governor and senator to lead the ticket.

In the 2nd District (Northeastern Iowa), freshman Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson faces state Sen. Liz Mathis, who is also a former TV news anchorwoman. The Iowa Poll found likely voters slightly (48%-46%) favor a Democrat over a Republican for Congress.

The split is even tighter in the 3rd District, with 49% favoring a Democrat and 48% a Republican. Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne won two terms in tight contests with Republican former Rep. David Young. Now she faces former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot and State Sen. Zach Nunn. Axne won twice by carrying Polk County (Des Moines), but her Republican opponent captured the other 15 counties in the district.

The 1st District drew nationwide attention in 2020. Its House race was the closest in the nation in 2020, when Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks — on her fourth try for Congress — was elected by six votes. Now she faces state Rep. Christina Bohannan, with whom she differs sharply on gun control and abortion.

The Iowa Poll shows 1st District voters favor a Republican over a Democrat 50%-41%.

Rep. Randy Feenstra's 4th District (Northwestern Iowa) is solidly Republican and the only one of the four districts in Iowa not considered competitive.

"All congressional districts should be close, but Iowa has become a red state the past two elections with almost two thirds of both legislative houses now being held by Republicans," said Schmett.

"President Joe Biden has abysmal polling numbers in Iowa. This, combined with a weak top of the ticket and underfunded Democrat legislative candidates will create a Republican wave that should carry all four Republican congressional candidates. The only question is whether the wave will be a tsunami or knee deep."

