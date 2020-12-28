Remembering Ex-Rep. Earl Hutto: 'Just Plain Decent'

What was most surprising to younger reporters compiling background material on Florida's former Rep. Earl Hutto (who died December 14 at age 94) was that he was Christian, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-school prayer, for cutting taxes — and a Democrat.

In an era when the term "conservative Democrat" seems an oxymoron, the courtly, soft-spoken Hutto was ambassador from another era when it was not uncommon to see Democrats siding with Republicans in Congress to enact a conservative agenda.

Elected to Congress in 1978 from the Sunshine State's 1st District (Pensacola) and re-elected two years later, Hutto emerged as a "go-to" Democrat on securing passage of Ronald Reagan's cherished tax cut and budget acts in 1981.

Rated 93% by the American Conservative Union that year, the Florida Democrat was warmly recalled by the House Republican "Class of '80" as it prepares to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the historic measures.

"He was a true Blue Dog Democrat and voted for most things Reagan," former Republican Rep. and later Florida Attorney General Bill McCollum told Newsmax, "Earl was very down to earth — someone easy to talk to. He was a gentleman. Ideologically he was a conservative with a lot of common sense."

McCollum's view was seconded by John Napier (S.C.), a fellow Republican member of the storied "Class of '80" that was pivotal to the enactment of Reagan's economic agenda.

"Earl was a real gentleman and key to the Boll Weevil [conservative Democratic] coalition that encouraged cooperation and comity," recalled Napier, "He was always courteous, collegial and respectful with his colleagues."

With Hutto quietly helping other conservative Democrats line up votes in the House, the Gramm-Latta Budget Act which set the budget targets was enacted by a resounding vote of 253 to 176 (May 7, 1981).

Two months later, the Conable-Hance Act which contained near-record tax cuts favored by the administration passed the House by 238 to 195.

Again, conservative Democrats joining with Republicans (then in the minority with 192 seats) were pivotal to its enactment — a scenario that is almost inconceivable in today's fractious House.

Born in Alabama, the young Hutto worked in the cotton fields alongside his father and sold newspapers while in high school. His education was interrupted by a stint in the U.S. Navy, but Hutto earned his high school degree by correspondence. He became the first in his family to graduate from college by earning a degree in English Education from Troy State (then Troy State Teachers College).

The Alabamian later settled in Pensacola, Florida, where he entered the young medium known as television in 1954. WEAR-Channel 3 hired him as its first sports director and he also played "Captain Supreme" — the spokesman for Dothan's Ice Cream, which sponsored the weekly show "Rocky Jones, Space Ranger."

After building Pensacola's first FM radio station, Hutto joined WJHG-TV in Panama City. In 1972, he won his first term in the state House of Representatives with 85% percent of the vote. Among his accomplishments as a state legislator was amending child labor laws affecting those who worked on farms.

When Democratic Rep. Robert Sikes announced his retirement in 1978 after more than four decades in office, Hutto was one of four Democrats vying to succeed him, He topped the initial primary with 43% of the vote and then won the run-off against attorney Curtis Golden with 63%.

For years, Hutto was re-elected with little trouble. By the 1990s, however, the district was becoming increasingly Republican, and Hutto was not conservative enough for many of them. Terry Ketchel, a Fort Walton Beach attorney and former top aide to Rep. Guy Vander Jagt, R-Mich., held the veteran congressman to 52% of the vote in both 1990 and '92.

Hutto could see the proverbial handwriting on the wall and announced in 1994 he was retiring. He was succeeded by a young and very conservative attorney named Joe Scarborough. Upon learning of Hutto's death, "Morning Joe" told reporters he was "honored" to have succeeded the congressman who represented the 1st District for 16 years.

But the warmest feelings for Hutto were voiced by the "Reagan Babies," the conservative Republicans who came to the House with the 40th president and brought his agenda to life.

Asked about recollections of Hutto by Newsmax, one of them, former Rep. David Dreier, R-Calif., simply replied: "Just plain decent."

