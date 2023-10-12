Scalise Blocked, Race to Open Soon

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., will not secure the 217 votes needed to become the chamber's speaker, according to sources.

The House conference has been delaying bringing the nomination to the floor for a full vote, as several members tell me Scalise cannot win.

"There are as many as 30 members opposing Scalise," one source said, noting almost all are "Jordan and McCarthy supporters," referring to Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who lost to Scalise on a secret ballot for nomination to replace ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Reports say Jordan is supporting Scalise, but privately he told GOP conference members he would back Scalise only if he were to attain the 217 votes. Jordan, sources say, will reenter the race as soon as Scalise withdraws.

Scalise’s office told Newsmax Thursday he had no plans to withdraw.

House GOP Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., are also discussing plans to enter the speaker's race after Scalise exits. Both are also preparing to challenge Jordan.

Jordan lost the vote to Scalise among House Republicans Tuesday, 113-99.

Jordan then pushed for a motion that the House GOP's nominee must win 217 votes before the matter is brought to the floor. That motion was rejected by the conference.

Hern appears to be the sleeper candidate. He's solidly conservative, supports former President Donald Trump, and is liked by moderates who won't back Jordan.

Emmer, meanwhile, is a moderate opposed by Trump, which likely would doom his bid for the leadership position.