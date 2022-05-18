Late Rep. Hagedorn's Sister Backs His Widow's Opponent in Special Election

In a development sure to draw greater attention to the Republican primary Tuesday to replace the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R.-Minn., the congressman’s sister recently made a substantial contribution to the leading conservative in the race — who is opposing Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn’s widow.

Heidi Hagedorn Katz, Jim’s younger sister, sent a check for $1,000 on May 17 to the campaign of conservative State Rep. Jeremy Munson, former 1st District GOP chairman.

Munson is considered one of the three leading contenders in the primary along with former U.S. Agriculture Department official Brad Finstad and former State Party Chairman Carnahan.

Rated 98% by the American Conservative Union, Munson, 46, has the endorsement of the House Freedom Caucus as well as Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Ted Cruz.

A close friend of Hagedorn’s, Munson told Newsmax that "many of Jim’s strongest supporters were in my corner."

The special election for the remainder of Hagedorn’s term will be held Aug. 9, on the same day both parties select nominees for a full term.

