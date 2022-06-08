Vote For Jan. 6 Panel Key as Mississippi Rep. Guest Faces Runoff

With final returns still out Wednesday morning in Mississippi’s 3rd District, local observers told Newsmax it was almost certain that Republican Rep. Michael Guest will be forced into a runoff on June 28.

The latest returns showed that two-termer Guest and retired U.S. Navy pilot Thomas Griffin each had about 48% of the vote, with the lead flipping back and forth. Since no candidate reached a majority of the primary vote, the runoff will be held between Guest and Cassidy.

“If Guest loses, it will be solely because he voted for the [commission to investigate] Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol,” a former Republican state legislator told us. “There has been a Trump operative working that race against Guest since right after that vote.”

Guest, who had previously been a popular “law and order” district attorney in Rankin and Madison Counties, carried the urban areas in the 3rd District, but Griffin was especially strong in the rural counties.

Shortly before the vote counting began, Guest told WAPT-TV in Jackson that Cassidy “had lied” about his record on abortion, saying the congressman had voted for the overall appropriations to run the government that included spending on abortions he was not pro-life.

Guest noted that he had been endorsed by two major pro-life organizations and had spoken on the steps of the Supreme Court for the overturning of Roe v. Wade (which makes abortion legal in the U.S.).

The same source who explained why Guest was forced into a runoff predicted the congressman will win in three weeks. In his words: “Guest ran a lackadaisical campaign this time, but he will amp it up in the runoff.”



