Don't Expect Greg Pence to Accept Lt. Gov. Slot in Indiana

Indiana's hottest political story Monday was the news that Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch, one of four Republicans vying to succeed termed-out Gov. Eric Holcomb, had asked Rep. Greg Pence to be her lieutenant governor running mate.

Greg Pence, 66, the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, is one of Crouch's biggest supporters. He endorsed her early in the race and donated $35,000 to her campaign — easily the largest donation Crouch has received in a race in which Sen. Michael Braun is considered the front-runner.

As of Monday evening, Greg Pence had not said whether he would accept her offer and thus give up his secure 6th District House seat.

But Hoosier Republicans who spoke to Newsmax were in agreement that the three-term lawmaker would end up declining the offer to be Crouch's No. 2.

"Greg Pence could not successfully run for statewide office because his brother is disliked in Indiana — fairly or unfairly," said veteran Indiana GOP operative Jim Pfaff. "He's best suited to serve in Congress."

While many supporters of former President Donald Trump in the Indiana GOP have not forgiven the former vice president for allegedly refusing to kick the contested Electoral College votes back to the state legislatures, Mike Pence has never had a strong following within his own party. In 2012, he barely edged out Democrat House Speaker John Gregg by 3 percentage points — the closest gubernatorial race in Indiana in half a century. Mike Pence signed a 2015 bill known as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), which opponents charged would encourage anti-gay discrimination.

After several businesses and conventions announced they would not come to Indiana over the bill, the governor signed a measure to revise the bill and guarantee protection against discrimination. But he also suffered a backlash from religious conservatives who felt he caved on the issue. At the time he was tapped as Trump's vice presidential candidate in 2016, Mike Pence was in a neck-and-neck race with 2012 opponent Gregg.

"Mike probably would have lost had he stayed in the race," said one GOP office-holder who spoke to Newsmax. "Trump saved him."

Greg Pence is expected to make a decision on Crouch's offer to join her ticket soon. Most observers expected he'll say "thanks, but no thanks."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.